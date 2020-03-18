Idris Elba says he has virus, isolates himself

LOS ANGELES • British actor Idris Elba said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, among the first major celebrities to contract the respiratory disease.

Elba, who starred in television police drama Luther (2010 to 2019) and played the Norse god Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), said in a Twitter post on Monday he had no symptoms, but was isolating himself. It was not clear where he was.

"This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far, but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home, people, and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing... No panic," Elba, 47, wrote.

He said he had taken the test because he found out last Friday he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

"Stay positive. Don't freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post. His wife Sabrina was seen in the background.

Hanks and Wilson said last week they had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in Quantum Of Solace (2008), said on Sunday she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Elba's announcement followed the halting of more movie productions worldwide.

Movie studio Warner Bros said on Monday it has stopped filming on the fourth instalment of the Matrix action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, and the third Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them film, a spin-off of the successful Harry Potter franchise.

Trade paper Variety said Matrix was about to film in Germany and Fantastic Beasts was about to start production.

Universal Pictures, Netflix and Disney halted production of most of their live-action TV shows and movies last week as the coronavirus spread around the world.

REUTERS