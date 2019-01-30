HyunA and E'Dawn join Psy's label P Nation

SEOUL • Can P Nation provide the passport to fame for K-pop artists HyunA and E'Dawn?

On Sunday, South Korean singer Psy, who is behind P Nation, announced that his label will now manage the duo.

It is another step forward for Psy, 41, who left YG Entertainment in May last year to blaze his own trail.

He had said that he wanted to start his own label, with the aim to harness his 19 years of experience to groom newcomers and give back to the K-pop industry.

HyunA and E'Dawn were signed with Cube Entertainment, but parted ways with it last year after it objected to the pair's publicising of their romance.

After her debut in 2007 with Wonder Girls, HyunA, 26, made a successful transition to a solo career with hits including Bubble Pop!, Ice Cream and Red, reported The Korea Herald.

She also appeared in the video of Psy's 2012 global hit Gangnam Style, which has amassed a whopping 3.2 billion views on YouTube.

Posting online from Bangkok, where she said she was taking a vacation with E'Dawn, 24, HyunA wrote: "I'm gaining strength by looking at the comments from fans. This is a very meaningful day. I always want to work hard and learn and I have a lot of desire to do things."