Hunger Games prequel novel under way

NEW YORK •Four years ago, author Suzanne Collins wrote an emotional letter to mark the conclusion of her blockbuster Hunger Games trilogy.

"Having spent the last decade in Panem, it's time to move on to other lands," she wrote of leaving behind her fictional world, as the final film was released.

But now, she has decided to return to the story that made her one of the world's most successful authors, with a prequel that takes place in Panem 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

It will be published next year, its publisher said on Monday, with plans for an accompanying film under way.

The book will revisit the post-apocalyptic world of Panem created by Collins' novels, which were adapted into one of Hollywood's biggest movie franchises starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The original books, which sold more than 100 million copies, told the story of Katniss Everdeen, a teenage heroine forced by the realm's totalitarian leaders to participate in a reality television-style fight to the death.

The new book will revisit Panem during a period known as "Dark Days", in which the nation "struggles to get back to its feet" after a devastating war, Collins said.



Suzanne Collins



Four films based on the trilogy of novels - the final book was split into two parts - turned Lawrence into an A-list star.

Movie studio Lionsgate said another film is being planned.

"As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne's next book to be published," said Mr Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "We've been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie."

Collins said the book would explore "the state of nature, who we are and what we perceive is required for our survival".

The book will be published on May 19.

It is unclear whether a prequel without the same beloved characters will hold as much appeal as the earlier books. Many fans of the original series may have aged out or moved on to other fandoms.

But other authors have managed to extend their franchises while leaving their most famous characters behind, most famously J.K. Rowling, who has extended the universe of Harry Potter with spin-offs set in the same world.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE