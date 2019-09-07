Hungary's escape games go global

BUDAPEST • When Mr Attila Gyurkovics created Europe's first escape game in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, all he needed was some padlocks, a cellar and a large helping of audacity.

However, after first appearing in Japan in the 2000s, such immersion games have now gone global, offering a vast range of puzzling experiences that offer creative and fun ways to escape a sticky situation.

Whether solving a murder in a mediaeval crypt or saving the world from a deadly virus, the principle is always the same: players locked in an enclosed space quickly hunt for clues to find out how to exit "the room".

While the idea was then still unheard of in Europe, Mr Gyurkovics, a social worker, spent his spare time working out how to transpose his passion for logic games and cracking codes into real life.

His first escape room, Parapark, opened in 2011 in a dank, sparsely furnished cellar, and was "the first real-life escape room in the whole galaxy", according to him.

"I was surprised to discover that everyone liked it, even if at the beginning, the success rate (of players finding the way out) was 20 per cent," he told AFPTV.

For Mr Gyurkovics, solving a mystery comes second to the human dimension of escape room experiences, namely their ability to develop team spirit.

"Getting out is just a bonus. The time you spend inside with your group members - that is what really counts," he said.

While the minimalistic fit-out at Parapark is still posing its spartan challenges to visitors in Budapest, thousands of escape rooms and games have developed worldwide with different themes, sophisticated decorations and equipment.

In the Russian capital of Moscow, the EcoDecor firm produces dozens of puzzles and accessories for export to the United States each month.

"In 2015, we made between five and 10 puzzles a month, while in the last two years, that went up to 50 a month," said the firm's co-founder Ilia Talanov.

To put together a turnkey escape room, you need between US$20,000 (S$27,700) and US$30,000, said the 29-year-old Russian.

Spotting the trend, institutions such as museums have been creating their own versions of escape games aimed at reaching a public used to unpicking challenges.

Two years ago, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, began letting budding detectives loose in the exhibition halls to search for mystery-busting clues.

"In escape rooms, you can always touch everything and in a museum, that's obviously not the case," said Ms Francine Boon, who developed the Sherlocked project for the Rijksmuseum.

"But in a museum, you can use all the stories that are inside all of the objects... it's such a rich environment to find the right story," she told Agence France-Presse.

And some cities like Prague are using puzzles to highlight local attractions, such as the Czech capital's famed expertise in brewing tasty beer.

Its beer-themed escape game takes place in 2027 in a world where alcohol has been prohibited, but with the help of a mobile phone application, players can unlock clues revealing the way to secretive bars.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE