Hundreds of fans celebrate Lee Min-ho's last day of 2-year military service

SEOUL - Fans weary of reading the latest revelations of what K-pop artists like Seungri and Park Yoo-chun have allegedly done enjoyed a piece of uplifting news on Thursday (April 25).

Actor Lee Min-ho, 31, completed his two years of mandatory military service, with hundreds of fans, waving banners and holding balloons, as well as the media greeting his return to civilian life.

Lee, whose track record includes TV drama Boys Over Flowers (2009) and action-comedy film Bounty Hunters (2016), waved and bowed to the crowd.

Wearing a white tee and black blazer, the mask-wearing celebrity, who hurt his thigh in a car accident in 2006, served his mandatory stint as a public service worker.

According to the soompi portal, his agency said he is now mulling over several projects.