Hugh Grant asks thieves to return items stolen from his car

LONDON (REUTERS) - Can the thief, or thieves, grant Hugh Grant's request?

The British actor took to social media on Monday (Jan 14) to appeal for the return of a script he lost when his car was broken into.

The Paddington 2 star said on Twitter that his bag had been stolen from his vehicle on Sunday night and that his children's medical notes might also be missing.

"In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script," Grant, 58, posted to his 335,000 followers.

"Many weeks' worth of notes and ideas," he added, without identifying the document further and asking for the items to be returned to Coach Films in West London.

Grant, who shot to fame in 1994 as the lead in Four Weddings And A Funeral, was most recently seen on television in mini-series A Very English Scandal.