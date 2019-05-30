Huge wins for Tanya Chua, Cyndi Wang

Home-grown Taiwan-based singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok and Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang were the big winners with three awards each at the Singapore edition of this year's Global Chinese Golden Chart (GCGC) Awards showcase.

This is the first time the awards have been held in Singapore since they first took place in 2011. The event at Capitol Theatre on Tuesday was organised by SPH Radio's UFM100.3 and its deejays hosted the proceedings.

Chua's album, Kisses For The World, won for Best Producer and Best Female Artiste (China and overseas), while the track The Will was named one of GCGC's top 20 tracks of 2018. She performed the songs Kisses For The World and Halfway as well as her older hit Beautiful Love.

Mok, who appeared in a sparkling sequinned dress, was named Most Popular Female Artiste. Her album, Half Time, won for Best Album and her track of the same name was a top 20 song.

Wang was named Best Female Artiste (Hong Kong and Taiwan) and CyndiLoves2Sing was the Recommended Album of the Year. Her song, Cafe Of Lost Youth, was also one of the top 20 tracks of 2018.

Founded in 2009, the chart aims to promote Chinese music and acknowledge the achievements of musicians. It is organised by the GCGC alliance, which comprises 11 Chinese-language radio stations around the world, including UFM100.3, Malaysia's My, Taiwan's Hit FM and China's Web radio station Qingting.FM.

There were several other winners from Singapore.

Xiaohan won Best Lyricist for her work on the JJ Lin hit Little Big Us, the No. 1 song on UFM100.3's U1000 Music Countdown Chart this year. After receiving her award, she said the song is dedicated to all the everyday heroes in life.

And Boon Hui Lu, who released her debut album Honestly Me in January, bagged the award for Media's Recommended Female Songwriter of the Year.

Also appearing at the event were Ann Bai and Bii from Taiwan, Don Chu from China, Lim Wen Suen from Malaysia and Neko Highway from Singapore, who won a Best Newcomer (Bronze) prize.

This year's awards showcase also had a China edition, which took place on May 6 at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing. Chinese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom won three awards - Most Popular Male Singer, Favourite Concert and Best Charity Song.

• Watch the Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in Singapore at tinyurl.com/y4jlgyvd