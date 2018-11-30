Huge Tutankhamun show set to tour world

PARIS (AFP) - Four decades after the boy pharaoh caused a sensation in the United States and Europe, treasures from the tomb of Tutankhamun are to tour the world again - many for the first time.

More than 50 of the 150 artworks from his tomb in the show will only ever leave Cairo once, say Egyptian authorities who are organising the tour in a run-up to the 2020 opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

Treasures Of The Golden Pharaoh - which opened in Los Angeles in March - will go on show in Paris next March.

It is the show's only stop in continental Europe.

The organisers have yet to unveil the other eight cities on the world tour.

Previous exhibitions about the boy pharaoh have been record-breaking blockbusters.

More than eight million people attended a 1973 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



The sarcophagus of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun is pictured at Cairo's Egyptian Museum. PHOTO: AFP



Another 1.2 million people had queued to see a smaller exhibition six years earlier in Paris.

"The discovery of Tutankhamun's unplundered tomb revived our fascination with Egypt and its buried treasure," said Mr Vincent Rondot, head of the Egypt department at the Louvre museum.

The Louvre is lending one of its masterpieces, a statue of the god Amun protecting Tutankhamun, to the show.

The Paris show will run from March 23 until Sept 15, 2019.

The Los Angeles show at the California Science Centre closes in January.