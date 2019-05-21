Huang Biren hopes to return to acting

When will viewers get to see three-time Best Actress winner Huang Biren in a new television serial?

The local actress, who last acted in a TV serial three years ago, said in an interview last week that she still likes acting and hopes to play new characters.

But there are now "many monks but little porridge", she said, citing a Chinese idiom.

Huang, who is no longer on contract with Mediacorp, said she understands the situation as it has to take care of its artists if there are new roles available.

"I will leave it to fate," she told DJ Anna Lim on a 96.3 Hao FM radio show. "Of course, I am looking forward to the next role and would like to thank viewers and friends who want to watch my acting."

Huang said on the radio show that she won her first Best Actress award only 10 years after she started acting. She won it in 1998 for her role in Channel 8 drama Stand By Me.

"My spring came late, but at least it came," she said. "There are many good artists whose opportunity has not arrived."

The 50-year-old is married to Mr Adrian Quek, who is in the police force. They have three children - Justin, 19, Janessa, 11, and Janelle, nine.

Huang smiled and said she is busy at home every day as she is the chauffeur, tutor and nutritionist.

She said she would have to make adjustments if she goes back to acting. "Fortunately, my husband and my mother-in-law are very supportive of my acting, so arrangements can be made. "