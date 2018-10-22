How Julia Louis-Dreyfus became sitcom royalty

NEW YORK • In 1989, Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up who could turn mundane observations into nightclub gold, and Larry David, a comedy writer coming off a failed stint at Saturday Night Live (SNL), developed an idea for a TV show.

But the pilot for The Seinfeld Chronicles bombed when NBC tested it with audiences. The sitcom, as devised by the duo, centred on the daily travails of three men in New York's Upper West Side.