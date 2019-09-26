How Fleabag won over Emmy voters

LOS ANGELES • Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her smart, nervy comedy Fleabag won four Emmys on Sunday, which was precisely four more than most expected a few months ago when Emmy campaigning began.

How did this happen? Did the show's Hot Priest have some kind of connection to a higher power?

The six-episode second season of Fleabag dropped in mid-May on Amazon Prime, roughly three weeks before Television Academy voters began casting their ballots for this year's Emmy nominations.

That did not leave much time to ramp up awareness for a BBC television comedy that had garnered zero Emmy nominations for its first season, despite good reviews for the show and its star-creator-writer Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag's awards campaign team need not have worried. The show's second season went almost immediately viral, catapulting to the top of review aggregator Metacritic's best-of-the-year list.

It was a huge hit in its native England, home to a not-insignificant contingent of the Television Academy's 24,000-plus membership - though the size of the voting body means that no one bloc can swing the outcome so easily.

The season's brief running time - you could watch all six episodes in less than three hours - led to obsessive, repeat binge-watching for hardcore fans.

The buzz carried through voting with Fleabag earning 11 nods - including writing, acting and producing recognition for Waller-Bridge - when nominations were announced in July.

That kind of showing could be considered victory enough, but Amazon Prime went on the offensive, hiring veteran Oscar consultant Cynthia Swartz for its shows and bringing Waller-Bridge to Los Angeles last month.

Amazon also made sure that Fleabag remained relevant on social media as final Emmy ballots went out, re-creating the show's guinea-pig cafe in a three-day pop-up on Melrose Avenue.

The awareness would have meant nothing if it did not go hand-in-hand with a deep, abiding love of Fleabag's little miracle of a second season.

And it probably did not hurt either that Emmy voters have a long history of being Anglophiles, rewarding British series such as Downton Abbey, The Crown and Sherlock when given the chance.

