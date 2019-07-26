Hotdudeswithdurian account on Instagram shells out a visual feast

Low prices have seen many Singaporeans flocking to stalls islandwide to feast on durian.

But if the pungent fruit is not up to your taste or smell, you can still have a feast - of the visual type.

A hotdudeswithdurian account on Instagram gives you the pick of men who are seen cradling, selling or eating the spiky fruit.

Netizens have had fun shelling out comments.

One person commented of a photograph of a muscular durian seller: "Durian is often described as divisive - you either love it or hate it. But one thing that's clear is this dude is pleasing to everyone's taste."

Another netizen wrote: "Where was this man when we were in Asia?"

A photo of a bare-chested man holding the fruit drew this cheeky comment: "This dude is invited into my kitchen any day. Wait a minute while I open the fridge to cool down.

"Is it the durian that has caused the heat or is it this hottie?"

Yet another photo of a man holding two durians, one in each hand, got one netizen to post: "In South-east Asia, durian is known as the King of Fruits.

"And I don't know if this hottie is royalty, but I'd like him to take me back to his castle and make me his queen."

But who planted the seeds of this account that took root in March?

An all-female group is reportedly behind this delicious treat.

And the account has since been followed by more than 1,900 people, proving that the men featured are not thorns among the roses.