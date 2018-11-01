Hot Tracks

Never mind the cliched album name which makes this sound like a compilation cobbled together from copyright-expired recordings. Ann Hampton Callaway's new album is a lush, luxe creation that oozes aural indulgence.

The numbers are polished by Callaway's cabaret show of the same title which she performed in New York last year and familiarity has evidently not bred contempt as this lively album proves.

Her husky voice, conjuring sable wraps and whiskey shots, is nimble and nuanced. Listen to her alluring take on The Folks Who Live On The Hill, lending the hokey ballad the seductive lilt of a loving invitation.

She attacks As Time Goes By at a smart clip, transforming the melancholy ballad into a flirty sophisticate's tender celebration of c'est la vie.

The self-confessed fan of Fred Astaire shares with her idol the same, underrated light touch with lyric delivery. She demonstrates a similar, seemingly artless, conversational tone in two Astaire hits: Let's Face The Music And Dance and The Way You Look Tonight.

It is a pleasure to listen to these 1930s gems, alongside other less-heard tunes such as Jerome Kern's Long Ago And Far Away and Cole Porter's From This Moment On, especially when Callaway sings them with such easy-going grace.

Ong Sor Fern