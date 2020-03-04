Host who interviewed A-listers shunned gossip

LOS ANGELES • James Lipton (in a photo taken in 2017), the American actor-turned-academic who for decades interviewed Hollywood's biggest A-listers as host of Inside The Actors Studio, has died at 93, the show's network said on Monday.

Lipton hosted the influential show for nearly 25 years, conducting hour-long interviews with silver-screen legends from Paul Newman and Dennis Hopper to Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson.

Lipton died at his New York home following a battle with bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton told the media.

The show was conceived as part of a programme for drama students at the New School in Manhattan, but the Bravo cable channel picked up the television rights.

Lipton focused on the craft of film-making and avoided straying into celebrity gossip.

Nominated for 21 Emmys, the show was praised for its stellar line-up and in-depth discussions, but it drew criticism for an approach labelled sycophantic by some viewers.

Born in Detroit in 1926, Lipton embarked on an acting career in the 1940s and later moved into writing and producing. During a 2013 interview, Lipton described a brief period in his youth when he had worked as a pimp in Paris.

"We'll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates. #RestInPeace", tweeted Ovation TV, an arts network that acquired Lipton's show last year when he retired.

Lipton would finish his interviews by asking each famous guest to answer a series of identical questions, borrowed from French television host Bernard Pivot.

"If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?" was among the questions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE