Hop to K-pop and J-pop

Fresh takes and collaborations loom large in K-pop this month while talented newcomers stand out on the J-pop scene.
The Straits Times highlights 10 new releases to check out.
1. POP
FANTASIA X
Monsta X
The group's first album as a six-member outfit following the departure of Wonho leads with a powerful and energetic dance track Fantasia, which comes with a music video rendered in a black and gold theme.
Other songs such as Zone embrace the electronic dance music trend of recent years.
2. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
ME TO YOU, YOU TO ME
Mido and Falasol
The cast members of hit South Korean medical series Hospital Playlist (2020) - Cho Jung-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do play doctor pals who form a band - have teamed up in real life by giving a fresh spin to folk band Jatanpung's Me To You, You To Me.
The song was originally the soundtrack to the hit 2003 South Korean romance melodrama film The Classic.
3. HIP-HOP
GANG REMIX (OFFICIAL REMIX)
Jay Park, HAON, pH-1 and Sik-K
The four hip-hop artists have teamed up to breathe new life into K-pop superstar Rain's 2017 track Gang, which performed poorly when it was released, but has since become a viral hit in recent months after YouTubers and netizens uploaded parodies of the track's unusual choreography.
Rain shows up in the remix's music video - performing new choreography for the song.
4. POP
BYE BYE I FINALLY DISAPPEAR FROM YOUR LIFE
Msftz
A contemplative all-English track by South Korean newcomer Msftz about depression and the guilt of doing too little to support one's friends and loved ones.
Her melancholic vocals give the song a haunting resonance that lingers after the music stops.
5. POP
SOUR CANDY
Lady Gaga and Blackpink
Lady Gaga's Chromatica was one of the biggest releases in music in the past month.
The sexy, feminine track Sour Candy got K-pop fans in a buzz as it was a collaboration with the popular K-pop girl group Blackpink.
6. HIP-HOP
D-2
Agust D
Hit boy band BTS' rapper Suga (above), who goes by the stage name Agust D for his solo work, released his second mixtape D-2 last month. He fully leans into his love of hip-hop and high-speed raps and touches on his experiences of going from underdog to superstar.
Lead song Daechwita's music video has cameos from other BTS members, while fellow rapper and BTS leader RM collaborates with Agust D on Strange.
7. POP
WHEN WE WERE US
K.R.Y.
Veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior's trio of vocalists - Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung - team up once again as K.R.Y. to release their first mini album. They showcase their ability to make heartfelt ballads shine with their distinctive voices.
8. R&B
MAYDAY
Crush featuring Joy (Red Velvet)
A song about the toll of boredom and isolation while staying home during the pandemic, with relatable lyrics such as, "I did absolutely nothing today but I'm exhausted".
9. POP/R&B
HELP EVER HURT NEVER
Fujii Kaze
The 22-year-old Fujii Kaze's debut Japanese album Help Ever Hurt Never is influenced by pop, jazz and R&B music.
He penned the lyrics and composed the music for all 11 songs on the album.
The music videos for his previously released hit songs such as Nan-Nan, Yasashisa and Mo-Eh-Wa have already accumulated millions of views on YouTube. But other tracks on the album like Tsumi No Kaori (The Scent Of Sin) and Kaze Yo (The Wind) are also worthy listens that showcase his range.
10. POP
HE CHEATED ON ME, BUT I STILL LIKE YOU
Riria
This mysterious online singer-songwriter who has never shown her face has released an original track. Her sweet vocals and the stripped-down instrumentation make this an easy listen.
The Japanese song is an honest look at being still in love with a partner who was unfaithful.