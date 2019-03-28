Hong Kong's Jordan Chan to hold first solo concert in Singapore in May

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong pop star Jordan Chan is set to hold his first solo concert in Singapore on May 11.

The 51-year-old's Stop Angry World Tour - named after his five-year-old son Jasper's famous quip on Chinese reality television programme Where Are We Going, Dad? - will be in Singapore for one night at Resorts World Sentosa.

Tickets range from $88 to $188 and can be purchased via ticketing platform Sistic.

The star will perform songs in his distinctive vocals, combined with dance choreography and stage theatrics. He also hopes that fans can take a leaf from his son's book to adopt a more positive outlook for life.

As Chan puts it: "We must all stop being angry."

The star, known both for his hits, such as Exclusive Memories (2008) and The One I Love (2001), and acting in the iconic 1990s film series Young And Dangerous, has seen a resurgence of popularity in recent years.

His appearance on season five of Chinese reality television programme Where Are We Going, Dad? with his son Jasper in 2017 and the sweet relationship he shares with his actress wife Cherrie Ying has gained him new fans.

His tour began in Chengdu and has since moved onto cities such as Foshan, Beijing and Hong Kong. He has been thrilling fans with songs from the 15 albums across his career, including beloved classics and newer material.

BOOK IT/JORDAN CHAN STOP ANGRY TOUR IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre

WHEN: May 11, 8pm

ADMISSION: $88 to $188 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)