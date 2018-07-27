Hong Kong TVB actress Grace Chan, 27, confirms she is engaged to A-list actor Kevin Cheng, 48

HONG KONG - Hong Kong TVB actress Grace Chan has confirmed that she is engaged to heart-throb actor Kevin Cheng, amid swirling rumours that the couple will be tying the knot next month (August).

Chan, a Hong Kong-born Canadian, wrote on her Facebook page in English: "I believe many people have been waiting for this...so here I am, proud and extremely excited to announce that YES, I AM ENGAGED! Kevin and I have been dating for over 3 years and there was never a doubt in my mind that he was THE ONE! So when he popped the question last Christmas, the answer was a definite YES!"

The 27-year-old did not reveal details of her wedding date or venue, but it is speculated that the ceremony will be held in a Bali resort next month.

However, she indirectly refuted rumours of her being pregnant in the same Facebook post.

She wrote: " Lately there have been many rumors about us, and aside from Kevin and I getting married, the rest of the rumors are not true! I hope everyone understands and can respect our privacy from here on out."

There has always been a lot of interest in the couple's relationship since they started dating three years ago after meeting on the set of TVB supernatural drama Blue Veins (2016).

Cheng, 48, the star of hit shows such as legal drama Ghetto Justice (2011) and romance drama Under The Canopy Of Love (2006), is one of Hong Kong's biggest television stars.

The 22-year age gap between the pair has also raised eyebrows. Cheng turns 49 next month (August).

But in an interview with The Straits Times in 2016, Chan said that she did not mind being in a May-December relationship.

She said at the time: "We're equal partners in the relationship. It's not like one is the sidekick to the other. We're both the superheroes in this sense. Whenever we're together, I'm happy and comfortable enough that I never feel like a shadow."