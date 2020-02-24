Hong Kong station TVB cleans up after makeup artist tests positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB has confirmed that a makeup artist employed there had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third health scare for TVB, which had first raised the alarm earlier in February when a part-time actor had been seen vomiting on the TVB Studios grounds in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

This had been followed by the second health scare where five actors, Vincent Wong, Sisly Choi, Jessica Kan, Owen Cheung and Kelly Cheung, who are currently filming TVB serial drama Legal Mavericks 2, called in sick for work. This had resulted in a three-day delay in production.

According to Hong Kong daily Ming Pao, the makeup artist had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a hot spot for Covid-19 infections. The cruise ship is currently being quarantined at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan.

The makeup artist had contacted the company on Thursday (Feb 20) about her condition. "She is now receiving treatment in Japan," said a spokesman for TVB, who added that the makeup artist had been on leave since Jan 25.

According to reports by TVB, the company had sent workers to disinfect the make up room after the confirmation, where not only had each make up chair been thoroughly wiped down, notices reminding people to observe good hygiene have also been posted throughout the company building.

Hong Kong actress Koni Lui (Come Home Love: Lo and Behold, 2017), who had worked closely with the makeup artist, told reporters she was not worried over the news as the makeup artist had not returned to the office ever since going on leave.

She told reporters that personal hygiene has always been observed and practised by staff, with people wearing face masks and ensuring the proper disinfection of makeup items.