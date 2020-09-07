Hong Kong star Gillian Chung in hospital after suffering head injury in Xiamen, China

Hong Kong star Gillian Chung, one half of Cantopop duo Twins, suffered a head injury in an accident in Xiamen, China, and was sent to hospital early Monday morning (Sept 7), Hong Kong media reported.

Chung sustained a serious head injury in the accident that took place at around 2am at the hotel she was staying in, said the Emperor Entertainment Group, which manages her. The 39-year-old was immediately sent to a hospital under Xiamen University.

She has informed her good friend, singer Joey Yung, and manager Mani Fok, and both are on their way from Beijing to Xiamen to visit her, said the group.

Chung is reported to be in Xiamen to film a new drama.

She wanted to continue with filming as Monday was supposed to be the last day of filming but was persuaded by her manager Fok to remain in hospital for further observation, said the group.

It added that it would issue an update later on her condition.

Chung had made the news in May for divorcing Taiwanese aesthetics doctor Michael Lai, 31. They married in 2018 and have no children.