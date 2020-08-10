Hong Kong singer Lui Fong's wife gives birth to a girl

HONG KONG • Remember Lui Fong?

The Hong Kong singer, who is famous for songs such as Friends Don't Cry and The Crescent Moon, is now a husband and a father.

It was reported last Saturday that his wife, entrepreneur Rainbow Ng, has given birth to a girl.

In an interview with the Hong Kong media, Lui, 56, said it was a smooth delivery and he was very happy.

"I accompanied my wife to the delivery room and helped cut the baby's umbilical cord," the beaming father said.

He added that his baby daughter, who weighs about 3.18kg, looks like him.

Lui famously dated Hong Kong actress and television host Carol Cheng, 62, for 16 years before they broke up in 2008.

He once declared during the courtship that he would neither marry nor have kids.

He surprised fans in May when the Hong Kong media reported that he had married Ms Ng, 40, his girlfriend of seven years.

He further surprised fans when it was revealed that Ms Ng was then five months pregnant.