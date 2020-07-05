Hong Kong singer Eason Chan staging online charity concert on July 11

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan will hold an online charity concert on Saturday (July 11) titled Live Is So Much Better With Music Eason Chan Charity Concert.

This follows other Chinese-pop stars, like Aaron Kwok, who have staged online concerts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan, 45, will be performing twice - once in the day and once in the evening - in support of the Hong Kong Live Performance and Production Industry Association. The new association supports performing artists like musicians, dancers and backstage crew members who have had their livelihoods affected due to the closure of performing venues.

According to Taiwanese and Hong Kong news reports, his day concert is expected to be staged outdoors at 6am during sunrise and the evening concert will take place indoors at 5pm.

The star is singing for free and the gigs are said to have created close to 100 jobs.

His concert, which will be live-streamed on the association's Facebook and YouTube pages, will seek to raise funds from the public.

The association has already received over HKD$5 million (about S$900,000) in donations, which will go to its affected members.

In an announcement clip shot at Hong Kong Coliseum, the city's pre-eminent concert venue, Chan said: "I've never seen the Coliseum so quiet. If it weren't for the pandemic, it wouldn't have remained shut for so long."