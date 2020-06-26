Hong Kong singer Andy Hui's first social media post in 14 months

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has updated his social media accounts after 14 months.

The 52-year-old has been quiet on Instagram and Facebook since April 2019, when he posted an apology after he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, 31.

He returned to work on June 15 - performing for the first time in 14 months - on ViuTV's music show Chill Club.

The singer spoke to the media after his performance. He thanked his wife, pop star Sammi Cheng, for her support and encouragement during the difficult period and said he had not been in touch with Wong.

Hui, who is known for songs such as Who Else Can I Love and Men's Greatest Pain, said he had reflected on his actions and felt it was time for him to face everyone anew.

On Wednesday night (June 24), he thanked musician Joey Tang, 56, for his steadfast support when he posted a photo of the two of them performing on Chill Club.

Tang is a guitarist, songwriter and music producer who has worked with many singers in Hong Kong, including Hui and Cheng.

Hui wrote: "Joey has been supporting and persevering with me for more than 20 years. The sound of his guitar is like a pillar to me. My sincere thanks to you, Joey."

Some netizens welcomed the singer back, while others urged him not to disappoint them again.