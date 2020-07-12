Hong Kong singer Andy Hui shows off his wedding ring while performing on social media

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, who was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong last year, performed for the first time in 14 months on ViuTV's music show Chill Club on June 15.

The 52-year-old singer also updated his Instagram account for the first time since the scandal, posting on June 24 a photo of him and guitarist Joey Tang performing on Chill Club.

On Saturday (July 11), Hui posted on Instagram a video of himself playing the guitar and performing Taiwanese singer Lo Ta-yu's song Proverbs Of Love.

The song contained lyrics such as "Love is something no one can understand/Love is an eternal melody/Love is a process of laughter and tears/Love was once you and me".

Hui captioned the video "favourite song".

His performance was praised by other celebrities such as actor-singer Alex Fong and composer Mark Lui, but some netizens noted that the wedding ring on his ring finger was too attention-grabbing in the clip.

They asked if he did it intentionally to prove his love to his wife, pop star Sammi Cheng, or to remind himself not to betray her again after his indiscretion.