Hong Kong protests lead to TVB layoffs

HONG KONG • It is not a merry Christmas for some TVB staff.

According to Dimsum Daily, the Hong Kong broadcaster has laid off 350 employees - or 10 per cent of its staff strength, excluding artists.

The cuts come from departments handling production and maintenance, for example.

In a note sent to staff on Monday, TVB group chief executive Mark Lee Po On shut down talk that the company would sack about 1,000 employees.

TVB is another casualty of the current unrest in Hong Kong that has forced businesses to rein in costs because of decreased customer spending and lower tourist arrivals.

In the memo, Mr Lee said it is difficult to forecast when social order and the economy will regain their footing.

Given the uncertainties, he added that companies have to take appropriate measures to ensure their survival.

Morale at the broadcaster is also said to have taken a beating from a jostling for power among the top executives, with artist welfare affected.

Pundits think that some artists are at risk of being sidelined if their "godfathers" in the station lose out in the power struggle.

According to asianenews portal, veteran artist Liza Wang, 72, has already given her feedback to the station, urging it to cherish every talent so that it will not be hit by a rash of artist resignations.