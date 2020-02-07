Hong Kong Film Awards to be held in April

HONG KONG • The show must go on, even if there is room for only very few people to attend.

Opting to play it safe amid a coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of the Hong Kong Film Awards said the event - rumoured to face the axe - will still be held, with April 19 slated as a tentative date.

But the ceremony at the Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre will be restricted to presenters and award winners, the Sin Chew Daily reported.

The traditional red carpet could be called off if the health situation worsens, with one death - linked to the coronavirus - already recorded in Hong Kong so far.

The organisers have also raised the possibility of a cancellation of the awards ceremony if the circumstances call for such an action.

The announcement comes in the wake of news that the 56th edition of the Daejong Film Awards, one of the premier events in South Korea's movie world, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was originally scheduled to be held on Feb 25.