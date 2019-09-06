Hong Kong actress Tracy Ip sacks two maids after they bad-mouthed her online

Hong Kong actress Tracy Ip had to call the police when she got into a heated quarrel with one of her maids over her work attitude.

That incident was among a list of grievances that Ip, who was Miss Hong Kong 2005, detailed in her Facebook account on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Ip, 37, who is pregnant with her third child, had asked an agency to source for two maids.

Ip found out that they had no work experience, only after she employed the two, who are sisters.

The Hong Kong agency had relied on a Philippines agent to verify their background.

Citing an example of the quality of the maids' work, Ip, a former TVB actress, wrote: "I found out that there was a smell from the cups and my son's bottles."

Ip, who married an architect in 2015, said the two maids were not happy that they had to look after her two young sons, despite being told from the outset that they were hired for that purpose.

She claimed that the sisters asked to be let go and be paid, or they would file a complaint with the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The last straw for Ip came when she found out that unwashed strawberries had been fed to her sons, and when one maid pinched the arm of the younger son.

Saying she had evidence based on videocam footage, Ip, who also uploaded the maids' photos, said: "I had no intention to publicise (my family situation) but it is really unbearable."

She also posted screenshots of the maids' online allegations about what they termed as their employer's horrible behaviour.

Ip has since terminated their services and is relying on part-time help for now.