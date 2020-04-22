Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung gives birth to baby girl

Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung will be able to celebrate Mother's Day this year.

The 40-year-old, who is married to actor Him Law, announced on social media on Wednesday (April 22) that she has given birth to her "little princess" and posted a photo of the three of them.

In the photo, both Yeung and Law looked in good spirits as she carried her daughter, who was sleeping. A little pony balloon and three framed photos of the couple could also be seen.

The Another Era (2018) actress also disclosed that her daughter has been given the baby name Little Pearl by her mother-in-law.

Law, 35, shared the same photo on social media as well as one of him carrying his daughter and giving her a nose rub. He said it has not been easy for his wife in the past 10 months of pregnancy.

Yeung announced her pregnancy on social media in February and disclosed in late March that she was expecting a baby girl. She also told media her estimated due date was in May and she might opt for a Cesarean section.

However, Little Pearl had other ideas and decided to arrive a few weeks earlier than scheduled.

Law, who is currently filming TVB series Armed Reaction 2020, has taken leave to be with his wife and daughter.