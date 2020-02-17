Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung gives birth to second child

Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung, the 2001 Miss Hong Kong winner, has confirmed on social media that she has given birth to her second child.

The 41-year-old, known for roles in TVB dramas such as Angels Of Mission (2004) and The Biter Bitten (2006), dropped a bombshell last October when she disclosed that she was married and four months pregnant.

Yeung, who had previously stressed that she was single, has a seven-year-old daughter Krystal with former Hong Kong team diver Andy Ng. She dated Ng briefly in 2011 after breaking off a nine-year relationship with actor Gregory Lee.

On Valentine's Day last Friday (Feb 14), Yeung posted a photo of Krystal and her newborn son on her social-media accounts, and wrote, "Let's welcome 'Piggy' to our family.

"Thanks to the care provided by my family, doctors and nurses. Thanks for your love as my parents have received several well-wishes in the last few days. I weigh 3.53 kg and my mother calls me 'Piggy' as I am like a sleepy pig who sleeps after eating. I also have an elder sister Krystal who adores me!"

Yeung's post confirmed a report by Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News last Wednesday which said that she had given birth but had mostly stayed at home after delivery due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She has continued to keep the identity of her husband under wraps, only saying that he is not from the entertainment industry and they married in mid-2019.