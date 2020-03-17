Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong says she is used to being single

To her friends, Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong is a veritable catch, but the 32-year-old said she is more than happy living the single life.

"I'm used to being single now. To put yourself first all the time is comforting," she said in an interview with Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News published on Tuesday (March 17).

Tong, one of TVB's popular actresses, has played leading roles in TVB dramas including The Tofu War (2017) and Forensic Heroes IV (2020), where she was the replacement for the disgraced Jacqueline Wong.

Tong has previously been linked to actor Joey Law, 32. The two were an on-screen couple in TVB sitcom, Come Home Love (2012), which blossomed into an off-screen romance in 2014. However, they broke up in early 2018.

Since her split with Law, Tong has been rumoured to be romantically linked to other actors. In 2019, she was rumoured to be seeing 45-year-old Hawick Lau, who was formerly married to Chinese actress Yang Mi. Tong had earlier denied she was dating Lau.

Tong, the niece of actor Kent Tong, one of five TVB actors dubbed the Five Tigers in the 1980s, says that her Mr Right has yet to appear.

"Many suitors don't seem to understand the nature of my job and often want to meet in public. My friends also say I'm troublesome, as I want to spend two to three months getting to know someone beforehand."

"My friends say that nowadays, men won't want to do that," she adds.

But dating woes aside, the actress says she is happy being single.

She says: "When you're dating someone, every morning when you wake up, your first thought is of them, and whenever you make decisions, you have to consider the other party."