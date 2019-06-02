Actress Monica Chan in tears as she recalls how good friend Ada Choi lashed out at her years ago

They have been good friends for almost 20 years. But an issue involving Hong Kong actress Ada Choi has been weighing on fellow actress Monica Chan's mind for the past 11 years.

Choi, 45, recently went on the Chinese variety show My Dearest Ladies with her husband, Chinese actor Max Zhang, also 45, and her mother-in-law. Chan, 51, was also one of the guests on the show.

Choi and Zhang first met while filming the TV serial The Paradise in 2003.

Chan, who also acted in the show, disclosed that Choi tried to pair up Zhang with one of her good friends at that time, but did not succeed.

Zhang said on the variety show that he was surprised by this revelation, according to Hong Kong's Apple Daily.

Chan then revealed another issue which has bothered her for many years. When Choi and Zhang married in 2008, Chan was one of the invited guests. However, the paparazzi followed her to the wedding venue.

Choi was furious when she learnt about it and lashed out at Chan. Chan decided to bear with it as it was her friend's big day and she did not want to create a scene. She broke into tears on the show as she recalled the incident.

Choi then asked Chan on the show if she was angry with her at that time. Chan said the incident left a deep impression in her mind as it was the first time Choi had lost her temper with her.

Choi explained that she had been under great pressure during her wedding as the media was not optimistic about her marriage. The media felt that she was marrying a "poor young man" as Zhang was relatively unknown at that time.

Hence, she was unhappy with the media then and did not want newshounds to interrupt her wedding. She said she lost her temper at Chan after she unwittingly led the media to her wedding.

Choi was already an established TVB actress when she got married, while Zhang had his big break in 2013 after acting in director Wong Kar Wai's movie The Grandmaster, which starred Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Zhang Ziyi.

Max Zhang won the Best Supporting Actor award for this role at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2014. He gained more recognition after acting in movies such as SPL II: A Time For Consequences (2015) and Ip Man 3 (2015).