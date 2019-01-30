Hong Kong actress Kenix Kwok posts topless photo of husband on social media

For many men entering middle age, a bulgy tummy and receding hairline are among their biggest concerns.

But Hong Kong actor Frankie Lam, 51, shows no signs of those. He is beefing up his body for a new TV series and his wife, actress Kenix Kwok, 49, is so enamoured of his physique that she shared a topless photo of him on Weibo.

Writing in Chinese that Lam has been working out for at least two hours a day in the past two months, she adds that she admires his perseverance. Lam thanked his wife for her public praise, replying: "One has to respect himself first if he wants others to respect him. I have always respected my profession, so I will work hard to train myself and do my best."

They started dating after playing a couple in the 1995 TVB serial Down Memory Lane and married in 2004. They have a daughter, aged nine.

Kwok is famous for her role as a journalist in TVB series Detective Investigation Files (1995 to 1997), while Lam rose to prominence after acting in the TVB serial The Challenge Of Life (1990).