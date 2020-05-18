Hong Kong actress Cherrie Ying's Instagram post sparks speculation that she has given birth

Just a photo and two words can ignitethe Internet into a frenzy over a possible childbirth.

On Sunday (May 17), Hong Kong actress Cherrie Ying posted on Instagram a photo of a bowl of soup made by her husband, singer-actor Jordan Chan.

The couple, who have a six-year-old son Jasper, had announced last December that she was three months pregnant.

Ying, 36, wrote on Instagram that Chan, 52, had put too much white pepper in the soup and she heard that the fish used for the soup could cost about HK$200 (S$36).

She wondered if the soup could help her produce more "breast milk".

Some have taken this to mean that Ying has given birth to her second child and congratulated the couple.

Netizens might have been too eager, as the actress posted on Monday a video of herself, visibly pregnant, and Jasper taking part in an undated photo shoot for Ok!Baby magazine.