Hong Kong actors Francis Ng and Louis Koo face off over their looks

Who is more handsome?

That is the question posed by Hong Kong actor Francis Ng as he posted a photo of him with actor Louis Koo on Weibo.

Koo, 48, was seen hugging Ng, 57, by the neck as the latter winked in the photo. Koo is the current president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild.

The two Hong Kong actors will be appearing together in the new movie, Line Walker 2: Invisible Spy, which will open in Singapore on Aug 8. The movie also stars Nick Cheung and Joe Ma.

Invisible Spy is a reboot sequel to the 2016 movie Line Walker, which starred Koo, Ng and Cheung.

Koo has been appearing in several Hong Kong movies in recent months, including The White Storm 2: Drug Lords, Chasing The Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch and P Storm.

Ng will be appearing in another new movie, Remain Silent, later in August.