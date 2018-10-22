Hong Kong actor Yueh Hua a screen idol

HONG KONG • In 1966, fans toasted Yueh Hua's star turn in Come Drink With Me, opposite Cheng Pei-pei.

That movie, from influential director King Hu, is considered a classic in the swordfighting realm.

Yueh went on to be a Shaw Brothers' idol during that era and in the 1970s. He also made a name starring in television serials.

Last Saturday, the 76-year-old, who also acted in Jackie Chan's Rumble In The Bronx (1995), died in Canada, where he had relocated.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that Yueh, who was married to actress Tien Ni, had been sick in the past few years, with his death supposedly linked to cancer.

A source said he had looked frail in August.