Hong Kong actor Simon Yam resumes exercise regime after knife attack

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actor Simon Yam may have been stabbed recently but the 64-year-old actor did not look the least bit bothered by his injuries when he was in town for Star Search 2019 as a judge.

Yam, who was slashed on the right hand and stabbed in the abdomen during a store opening event in July, still had bandages over his fingers when he spoke to local media recently.

"I can exercise now, but I still can't lift dumbbells or heavy weights," says Yam, who was in town to be a judge for the finals of local talent competition Star Search held on Nov 3.

The actor, who wore a pair of bright pink sneakers and a smile on his face throughout the interview, was energetic, generously taking pictures with reporters who requested a picture with him.

He also thanked fans in Singapore for worrying about him and admits that he is more cautious and alert when out now.

The harrowing experience, which left Yam hospitalised for five days after undergoing surgery, has also made Yam more appreciative of the time he has with his family.

"If I could go back in time, the only thing I'll change is to spend more time with my family. I feel this way more than before, especially after the attack.

"We came to Singapore just recently while my daughter was on a school break," says the veteran actor, who is married to supermodel Qi Qi.

The couple have a 14-year-old daughter, Ella, who recently made headlines for her good looks and slender frame, after doing photo shoots with Vogue Taiwan and Cosmopolitan Hong Kong.

But Yam makes it clear that this is not his daughter's entrance into entertainment.

"Being an actor is too hard and too tiring on my daughter. The long hours won't be good for her skin. I don't know if she has any potential to be an actress but as a father, I hope she won't join entertainment," he says with a laugh.

An actor with some 40 years' experience and a frequent awards show contender - he picked up Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2010 for Echoes Of The Rainbow - Yam is not done with acting.

Not even getting stabbed will deter him, he says.

He adds: "I still feel like a newcomer. I still want to improve my acting skills. I think that's important in this business - you must love acting and you must be willing to work hard.

"I still love film so much because I love people, I love their emotions and their relationships with one another."