Hong Kong actor Sammy Leung posts rare photo with wife after denying links to Jacqueline Wong

The Andy Hui-Jacqueline Wong cheating scandal in Hong Kong happened more than two months ago, but the effects still linger on.

At the height of the scandal in April, there were reports which claimed that a Hong Kong DJ was once spotted behaving intimately with TVB actress Wong in the lift before they held hands and went to her home together. Hong Kong actor and DJ Sammy Leung was identified as one of the suspects.

Leung, 45, rebutted the reports later, as he clarified that he has never met Wong in private, although they have worked together on television programmes Sammy On The Go and Sidewalk Scientist.

The reports were said to have caused distress to Leung's family.

Leung, who has never posted photos of his wife Veronica Chan on social media, posted a rare picture of them together on Instagram on Saturday (June 22).

He joked in the caption that he managed to find a pretty woman to take a photo with him, as he included the hashtags #NokonoshimaIsland and #GoingToJapan.

According to Ming Pao Daily News, Leung's rare move may be seen as telling the public that his relationship with his wife has not been affected by the tenuous links to the cheating scandal.

Leung has been married to Ms Chan for 19 years. They have a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.