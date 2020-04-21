Hong Kong actor Ruco Chan rolls out 'toilet paper cake' for wife Phoebe Sin's birthday

This could be the former Miss Hong Kong contestant Phoebe Sin's most memorable birthday cake.

Sin turned 30 on Sunday (April 19), and her husband, actor Ruco Chan, went out of his way to get a toilet roll cake for her celebration.

In Hong Kong, fears over the coronavirus had earlier led to shoppers clearing supermarket shelves of basic necessities, with knife-wielding robbers stealing toilet paper rolls.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Chan, 43, posted a photo of the cake and wrote, "I made several attempts to get this cake for Mrs Chan, so that she could bid farewell to 29 and welcome +1. I did so with mixed feelings as I looked for an alternate romance during this pandemic.

"I hope it can wipe your tears away and fill your stomach as we move forward. Always be with you and stay healthy."

Sin posted a video of herself with the cake and a balloon with the words, "Birthday Girl". She hinted that she celebrated her birthday with only Chan and their one-year-old daughter Quinta, saying that she has not met her friends since Chinese New Year.

"I hope to grow wiser every year and learn to love the people around me even more," she said. "Happy 29+1."

Sin and Chan first met in 2016 when Chan was a guest judge for beauty pageant Miss Hong Kong where Sin was a contestant. They dated for about two years before marrying in October 2018.

There are such novelty cakes in Singapore too - earlier this month Breadtalk launched a limited edition "toilet paper roll" cake.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself