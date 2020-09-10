Hong Kong actor Eddie Cheung says Felix Wong is a true friend while celebrating his birthday

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

Hong Kong actor Felix Wong may still be mourning for his wife, former actress Leung Kit Wah, who died at age 59 in May.

However, he has his daughter and his friends to help him cope with his grief.

Wong, a football fan, turned 59 last Friday (Sept 4), and his daughter Adrian Wong celebrated the occasion with him by getting a football-themed cake.

On Tuesday, it was Felix Wong's friend, actor Eddie Cheung's turn to celebrate the birthday.

Posting photos of the small celebration on social media, Cheung, 57, wrote in Chinese: "Only by going through the ups and downs of life will you know your true friend. Brother, I remember that you were with me when I was facing the lowest point of my life.

"While I dare not say Happy Birthday to you loudly this year, I wish you health and hope things go well for you every day. My good brother, I will be happy if you are happy too."

While Cheung - known for his roles in movies such as Running On Karma (2003), Election (2005) and Exiled (2006) - did not give details, his acting career was affected for several years after he fatally knocked down a fan who was seeking his autograph in an accident in 1987.

The photos he posted showed him having dinner with Wong and another friend.

Wong was seen also playing football in July with Cheung and Hong Kong celebrities including Alan Tam, Kenneth Ma and Hugo Ng who were helping him to get over his wife's death.