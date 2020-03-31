Hong Kong actor Chun Pui, 74, lifts dumbbells in video by singer daughter Lesley Chiang

Last July, there were rumours that veteran Hong Kong actor Chun Pui had been hospitalised due to stroke.

His daughter, singer Lesley Chiang, refuted them when she was approached by the media and posted a video of him doing 16 push-ups on Instagram to stop further speculation.

On Monday (March 30), the 34-year-old singer posted a video of Chun lifting dumbbells and wrote, "Look at my 74-year-old father with his mask, gloves, and oh, MUSCLES!!

"Show this to your parents and grandparents! Nothing is more important now than self-isolating while staying healthy, fit and strong with regular exercise and a good attitude!"

The video shows Chun doing workouts which even some younger people may find difficult to do.

Chun's real name is Chiang Chang Nien and he is known as Brother Paul in Hong Kong show business. He has two other brothers in entertainment - younger brother, actor John Chiang, and half-brother, director Derek Yee.

Chun is known for playing both heroes and villains in Hong Kong dramas, and has played the roles of fathers in television serials such as Moments Of Endearment (1998), Family Man (2002) and Love Bond (2005); and bosses in series such as At The Threshold Of An Era (1999 and 2000).

He has two children - Lesley and son, singer Benji Chiang, 39, with ex-wife Thelma Leung. Lesley Chiang postponed her wedding on Feb 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

