Hong Huifang-Pan Lingling spat: Celeb hairstylist David Gan takes Pan's side

SINGAPORE - Celebrity hairstylist David Gan is one of the few public figures who have chosen to jump in on the falling out between actresses Hong Huifang and Pan Lingling.

Hong had severed ties with Pan via a lengthy Whatsapp message that was sent to 50 of their mutual friends.

Over the weekend, an Instagram story that he posted was widely shared. Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours but netizens have captured screenshots of it.

In the post, he had shared a photo of Pan along with the following message: "I've known you since the 90s and she has always been very traditional and altho some might find her old fashion, I on the other hand know her well enough and always find her naivety and very endearing.

"Poor mummy. You should definitely continue to believe in yourself and if you think it is wrong then stand by it no matter what k? I'll be here for you dear friend! Jia you!"

Gan could not be immediately reached for comment.

In an Instagram post dated Sunday (July 29), he wrote: "Just to clarify, everyone can interpret my post anyway they want but all I'm saying is as a Mother you would always be concerned for your child."

Reportedly, unhappiness had apparently been brewing between the two actresses for a while, but the last straw was when Pan allegedly made some comments about Hong's children with fellow actor Zheng Geping - daughter Tay Ying, 22, and son Calvert Tay, 18 - at a gathering about a month ago.

Allegedly, Pan had passed comments about Calvert's rumoured relationship and suggested he get inoculated against sexually transmitted diseases. At the time, he was rumoured to be dating actress Julie Tan, 25.

Tan then posted an angry rant in an Instagram story that appeared to be directed at Pan. She wrote: "To the one talking s*** about me, you know what, f*** you. I used to respect you cause you're a qianbei (Chinese for senior), but now sorry lost all respect."

Pan has since apologised to Tan's mother for slandering her daughter, according to Lianhe Wanbao.