Hong Huifang falls out with fellow actress Pan Lingling

A disagreement between two Channel 8 actresses has rocked the local entertainment scene, with one ending their friendship and sending a text message to their mutual friends about it.

According to reports in Shin Min Daily News, Hong Huifang, 58, recently sent out a lengthy text message to artists such as Chen Xiuhuan and Chen Hanwei; saying she is no longer friends with Pan Lingling, who is in her 40s.

The message apparently detailed how Hong felt bullied by Pan on several occasions and how Hong's son with fellow actor Zheng Geping, Calvert Tay, was also being subject to such treatment from Pan.

The straw that broke the camel's back seems to have happened at a gathering about a month ago, when Pan allegedly made some comments about Tay's personal life, which upset Hong.

When the daily reached out to Hong, she confirmed sending the message and replied with a Chinese saying which suggested that the ill feelings between the two actresses had been brewing for some time.

The publication also reached out to Pan, who replied in Chinese: "Let time water down everything."

Neither actress could be reached for comment. When The Straits Times contacted former Mediacorp actor Huang Shinan, who is married to Pan, he said he did not know what the disagreement was and added: "They were both at a birthday gathering last month."

The two actresses have known each other for more than 20 years and have worked together as early as 1988 in the drama, The Golden Quest. Both are in the drama Reach For The Skies, which is showing on Channel 8.