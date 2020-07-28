Home-grown TV host Lee Teng says his wife has suffered a miscarriage

SINGAPORE - Home-grown television host Lee Teng has disclosed on social media that his wife Gina Lin has suffered a miscarriage.

Lee, who was born in Taiwan but moved to Singapore when he was a child, shared the heartbreaking news early on Tuesday (July 28), as he posted a black-and-white photo of their hands on Lin's baby bump. The couple have nicknamed the baby Little Bean Sprout.

Lee, 37, wrote in Chinese: "I have to apologise to everyone. I am sorry that Little Bean Sprout is unable to meet everyone. He came and left quietly.

"Gina and I are in grief. It has especially been difficult for Gina during this period."

He added in English, "My wife and I are deeply saddened by the loss. Pardon us if we are not able to reply any messages at the moment.

"Please give us some time and space to overcome this plight. In the meantime, stay safe and take care."

Lee, the first runner-up on local reality competition SuperHost in 2006, disclosed in March that Ms Lin, his girlfriend of seven years, had accepted his marriage proposal. An advertising executive who is nine years his junior, she is from Taiwan and is also based in Singapore.

He announced in May that she is five months pregnant and told Lianhe Zaobao earlier in July that they have registered their marriage in Singapore.

He said in the same interview that she has returned to Taiwan to await delivery, and that he would fly back to be with her in August.