Home-grown tribute band Welcome To The Machine to stage full-length Pink Floyd concert

SINGAPORE - Iconic British rock band Pink Floyd have a reputation for staging aurally and visually brilliant live concerts. And while fans are not likely to see the now-defunct band play in Singapore, a home-grown tribute band is planning to create their own version of a live Pink Floyd show.

Welcome To The Machine, an outfit which pride themselves as South-east Asia's only Pink Floyd tribute band, will be staging a full-length, solo concert at The Pavilion, Far East Square on Saturday (Feb 23), a rare move for a home-grown cover band.

They will play all the songs from two seminal Pink Floyd albums from the 1970s, The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) and its follow-up, Wish You Were Here (1975).

And while the tribute band has performed many shows in clubs and festivals since it formed in 2012, both here and regionally, in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand, the upcoming concert will be their first self-organised show to date.

In an attempt to make the experience as close as they can to a real Pink Floyd show, the band is working with design and production companies Mi5chief Makers and Dreadnought Lighting, and will feature a multi-level stage, laser lighting and video projections.

Guitarist and co-founder Noel Ong, 46, describes Pink Floyd's live shows as "mind-blowing" and watching ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters play a similar show in Sydney last year(2018) with his fellow musicians inspired them to try and recreate "their own tiny version" of the concert.

Besides Ong, who plays guitar in funk-rock band Ugly In The Morning, the musicians that make up Welcome To The Machine hail from various generation of bands here.

The oldest member of the band, bass player and co-founder Lim Kiang, 69, is best known as a member of pioneering 1960s R&B and blues band Straydogs.

Guitarist and keyboardist David Baptista, 48, plays in both funk rock band Ugly In The Morning and progressive rock band Forbidden Planet, which also includes drummer Laurence Bucci, 44.

Keyboard player Yuk Wong, 30, is also part of percussive rock band Wicked Aura while singer Arindam Chatterjee, 44, has fronted bands such as The Lunchboxes.

Their individual music tastes might differ but as Baptista puts it: "Pink Floyd is one band that is present in all our album collections. There is a certain type of complexity to the songs."

The band, which has performed in festivals here such as Beerfest Asia last year (2018) and nightspots such as Barbershop by Timbre, has also recruited sessionists to beef up their ranks, including a saxophone player and two backing singers.

The upcoming show is proving to be a draw among live music fans. It was initially planned to take place at Kallang venue The Lab but all the available tickets were quickly sold out. To accommodate a larger audience, the band decided to move to the bigger The Pavilion. Tickets were still available at press time.

The band also intends to bring their performance to more Pink Floyd fans overseas and are planning a tour of Australia in the future.

Says Bucci: "Pink Floyd has a cult following, you can't not respect the music. You have to show some kind of love and attention to the songs, you have to be obsessed with their music."

BOOK IT

BRAIN DAMAGE - PINK FLOYD'S 'DARK SIDE OF THE MOON' AND 'WISH YOU WERE HERE' IN QUADRAPHONIC

WHERE: The Pavilion, Far East Square, 28 China Street #01-01

WHEN: Feb 23, 7pm

ADMISSION: $30 from https://braindamage.peatix.com