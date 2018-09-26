Home-grown singer Joanna Dong embarks on 10-day Asian tour

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Joanna Dong is taking her jazzy brand of pop on the road in a So Here I Am Asian tour.

It takes place in Taipei on Oct 6 and Hangzhou on Oct 14, with stops along the way in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou.

She said in a press release: "I've always loved jazz music deeply and have always hoped to attract more Chinese people to notice it and fall in love with it.

"This is also a great opportunity to get close to my new music fans. It sounds a little scary to tour seven cities in 10 days but I believe it will all be worth it."

The 36-year-old's popularity has been on the rise ever since she appeared on the televised reality competition Sing! China in 2017.

Her So Here I Am concert was held on June 30 and July 1 at Esplanade Concert Hall and she has released an EP of the same name.

She also recently appeared on stage with her Sing! China mentor, Mandopop king Jay Chou, at Formula One 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Go to www.facebook.com/joannadong for more information about her tour.