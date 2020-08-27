Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin turns 40

Macaulay Culkin, the former child star who was synonymous with the film, turned 40 on Aug 26, 2020.
LOS ANGELES - It was a day of reckoning for many who grew up on the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone (1990).

On Wed (Aug 26), Macaulay Culkin - the former child star who was synonymous with the film - turned 40.

He tweeted: "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

Well aware that many still think of him as a child star, he added in a follow-up tweet: "It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job."

In the three decades since Home Alone, Culkin has tried his hands at other things: he became a musician and is now the publisher of a satirical pop culture website and podcast called Bunny Ears.

The wildly successful film - about a young boy who was mistakenly left at home alone by his parents for the holiday season - spawned an entire franchise complete with video games and five films.

Culkin was in the first two films and later reprised his role of Kevin McCallister in a commercial titled Home Alone Again With The Google Assistant in 2018.

He recreated famous scenes from the 1990s movie as an adult and the ad quickly went viral.

