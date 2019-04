LAS VEGAS • CinemaCon is the annual April convention where movie studios peddle their films to the people who control the United States' 40,000 movie screens.

Known as exhibitors, they gather in a cavernous casino theatre normally given to Celine Dion and James Taylor residencies to watch footage, endure studio-executive hype, take in star patter and make booking decisions for the next year, the movie-going future by way of the laminated-badge set.