Hollywood's Chateau Marmont to go members-only

LOS ANGELES • For nearly a century, Chateau Marmont has been an adopted home and playground for Hollywood's elite, discreetly hosting sophisticated Golden Age icons and raucous Brat Pack celebrities.

Etched into Tinseltown folklore, it is where American actor James Dean crashed director Nicholas Ray's bungalow to bag the lead in Rebel Without A Cause (1955), and where actress Jean Harlow and actor Clark Gable allegedly conducted a torrid affair in the 1930s.

More recently, the imposing Gothic hotel, perched above the famous Sunset Strip, has become a hub for swanky show-business parties, from actor Leonardo DiCaprio's 21st birthday bash to music couple Beyonce and Jay-Z's secret Oscars after-parties.

The hotel is so synonymous with Hollywood glamour that it has its own film credits, appearing in movies from 2018's A Star Is Born remake to the musical La La Land (2016) to director Sofia Coppola's Somewhere (2010).

But the storied institution, which prides itself on being highly selective about who it admits - and then keeping their secrets closely guarded - is about to get a whole lot more private and discerning, its owner told Agence France-Presse.

Later this year, it will become a member-owned hotel, offering dedicated domestic staff, private dining and long-term storage of personal belongings to an invitation-only, financial stake-owning inner sanctum.

"I'd compare it to a super-yacht... you can deliver that kind of service - and have people on deck - only if they're almost hand-selected," said Boston-born hotelier Andre Balazs, who once dated actress Uma Thurman.

No details are yet available on the costs of membership.

Mr Balazs, 63, has been mulling the transition for years, with the process now accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Common sense and even a modicum of understanding of health requires that you surround yourself with fewer people," he said. "In this time, it allows you to be safer and curate a more interesting crowd."

The concept of members-only institutions offering accommodation is well established in cities such as London, but newer to Los Angeles, where Soho House launched its buzzy West Hollywood outpost just a decade ago.

At Chateau Marmont, shielded-off private quarters will serve an "essentially nomadic" wealthy and creative elite tired of traditional luxury hotels, Mr Balazs said.

But he insists media reports that Chateau Marmont is set to ape "exclusionary clubs", such as White's in London, are wide off the mark.

Those reports triggered a backlash in Los Angeles among stargazers fearful they will no longer be able to dine across from their favourite celebrities.

Yet, as a Los Angeles Times op-ed recently pointed out, Chateau Marmot has "long been a VIP club that only pretends to be open to the public", catering largely to a closely guarded list of repeat guests.

Shawn Levy, author of The Castle On Sunset, also noted that "an infusion of initiation fees and membership dues would be a godsend, as the Chateau, like most hotels, has withered during the pandemic."

The vast majority of hotel staff were laid off in March.

"We've seriously had to downsize, obviously," said Mr Balazs, who donated US$100,000 (S$137,170) to a staff fund-raiser.

The new, member-owned model is a return to Chateau Marmont's roots. It was constructed as a high-end apartment building in 1929, modelled after the Chateau d'Amboise in the Loire Valley.

Mr Balazs intends to roll out the scheme to cities such as London and New York - where he already owns hotels - and rural outposts including "a spectacular chateau in the south of France".

But the hotelier insists it is mere coincidence that he is starting the experiment at the legendary Marmont - his first hotel, purchased in 1990, long after many of its fabled Hollywood shenanigans.

"We don't traffic in glamour," said Mr Balazs. "We traffic in service to our guests - discretion and service and safety, privacy. That's what we make our money on."

