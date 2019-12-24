Hollywood box office drops 4 per cent

NEW YORK • Cue the sad trombone: Movie ticket sales in North America will total roughly US$11.45 billion (S$15.5 billion) for the year, a 4 per cent decrease from last year.

That preliminary estimate, released by Comscore, took into account the US$175.5 million collected by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker over the weekend.

Hollywood's line-up this year includes one behemoth fantasy after another, including Frozen II, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, which broke attendance records.

But moviegoers also rejected an astounding amount of what Hollywood served up.

Cats collapsed at the box office over the weekend, collecting US$6.5 million in North American theatres after costing roughly US$100 million to make, not including marketing expenses.

Misfires from earlier in the year include Dark Phoenix, Gemini Man and a pop-feminist reboot of Charlie's Angels.

Nine Warner movies stumbled out of the gate, including Shaft and Richard Jewell, which gave Clint Eastwood his worst opening weekend as a film-maker in four decades.

But there were some news to raise a toast to, reported New York Times. Every studio ended the year with a few hits, including Warner, which struck a cultural nerve with Joker.

Sony Pictures is expected to be the only studio, aside from Disney, to land two movies in the top 10: Spider-Man: Far From Home and Jumanji: The Next Level.

But, over in China, there is reason to light the firecrackers and celebrate loudly.

According to online ticketing agency Maoyan, the Chinese box office had already overtaken last year's box-office tally - US$8.67 billion - in mid-December.

This has come as a surprise since the industry was reeling earlier in the year from the aftermath of the Fan Bingbing tax scandal, with studios cutting back on the number of movies made.

But two blockbusters - The Wandering Earth and Ne Zha - as well as a winning batch of patriotic movies linked to the 70th anniversary of China's founding turned things around.