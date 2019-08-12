Hobbs & Shaw repeats at No. 1, pursued by slew of box-office newcomers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Audiences helped the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw take another lap at No. 1 even with an onslaught of four new major releases over the weekend.

From family films to R-rated adult fare, moviegoers had their pick as studios tried to capitalise on the waning days of summer.

But although August can be a great opportunity for non-superhero films, it is not a sure thing. And over the weekend some, such as Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, fared better than others, like the Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish mob thriller The Kitchen.

Hobbs & Shaw managed to hold on to first place again. According to estimates from Universal Pictures, the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham action flick fell 58 per cent from its first weekend but added US$25.4 million (S$35.2 million) from North American theatres.

It has now grossed US$108.5 million domestically and US$332.6 million worldwide.

Second place went to the PG-13 film Scary Stories which cut through the clutter with a better than expected US$20.8 million. Lionsgate distributed the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror movie which was expected to open in the mid-teens.

Close behind in third was The Lion King with US$20 million in its fifth weekend.

With US$1.3 billion globally, it has surpassed Beauty And The Beast as Disney's highest-grossing, live-action release.