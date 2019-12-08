HK singer Vivian Chan angry she did not put up a fight when she was molested in Egypt

Vivian Chan has posted on Instagram her account of being sexually harassed in Egypt.
Vivian Chan has posted on Instagram her account of being sexually harassed in Egypt.PHOTO: CHAN_WAI_MAN/INSTAGRAM
Published
29 min ago
kengfatt@sph.com.sg

Travelling solo opens one to different experiences - compared to group tours - but it can also expose you to greater safety risks.

Hong Kong singer Vivian Chan has posted on Instagram her account of being sexually harassed in Egypt, one of the stops in her current solo world tour.

The 30-year-old wrote that she met a teacher on her first day in that African country.

He suggested visiting the pyramids in Giza the next day.

He added that he wanted her to meet an old woman whom he had befriended as a volunteer.

Chan saw no reason to be alarmed so she said yes.

"She was very happy about our visit and we talked and drank tea," the singer wrote.

Chan told them that she had hurt her leg in India, which she visited before landing in Egypt.

"He said he could help me. I refused but he insisted."

我真的不敢相信我遇到這種事。 11月26日，埃及時間凌晨4點40分，去雅典；11月27日，雅典時間早上7點45分，去土耳其；現在是土耳其早上的10點25分。 是我懦弱，昨晚感覺真的沒法再面對開羅，只是在埃及逗留3日，瘋狂的，臨時買的機票離開。 回想第一天到達開羅，感覺良好，還覺得有幸遇到一位當地人老師，他很友善講解很多關於埃及的事給我聽，第二天，他約我，帶我去吉薩金字塔，感覺不錯，他人很友善。 第二天我看完金字塔之後，他説他做義工常探訪的一位獨居婆婆就居住附近，她人很好，想帶我去；在這兩日的相處，我並沒有覺得他是壞人，所以我答應了。 到達婆婆家，一切很正常，她很高興我去探訪，為我們準備茶，一切如常。三人聊天中，我聊到我之前在印度扭傷了腳，到現在還沒有痊癒；那位老師說他懂得治理，想幫我，我婉拒不好意思，他卻很堅持，而婆婆又在，她很熱心為我準備熱水盤，我想應該沒大問題吧，所以就答應讓他治理，而這一切也沒有異樣。 之後婆婆走到房間睡覺，剩我們兩人在客廳，他說看見我經常按自己的肩膊，又說可以幫我治理，叫我轉身，我當時沒有介心地照做，怎料...他突然拿起我的衣服！我非常受驚嚇，本能反應的抗拒動作，他說不要怕，他只是想幫我，而我真的很愚蠢，竟然相信他只是想幫我，但之後可怕的是，他竟瞬間把我的胸圍扣除下，再突然把我抱起，讓我的身體觸碰到他私處，三次；我很驚恐，整個過程我一直處於嚇呆了的狀態，而這十分鐘他重複地撫摸我的背，我竟沒辦法動，原來那種害怕，是真的會讓人沒辦法發聲；心裏有種種的驚栗畫面，我怕他是個變態殺人犯，或要拿我的腎。 幸好之後我順利而冷靜地離開，坐上回hostel的的士，但整個人沒有了靈魂... 整頓之後回想，我真的很生氣為什麼我沒有辦法說“不”。 我就是那個相信世界到總是好人， 又懦弱得不懂保護自己的蠢材。 然而第三天醒來，覺得自己還可以繼續努力堅持；就在博物館門口，只想和另外一位女生拼在一起請一個導遊，免得用太多金錢，但竟然有十幾位壯漢圍著我們，瘋狂說不能這樣，逼我們分開，好可怕；再走到尼羅河邊想坐帆船，卻斷遇到詐財的人硬要拉我到他的店，將我的名字寫在他的畫上，然後要我付款，我不給，他還很不禮貌地對待我。 呆滯在河邊，面對這一切，站在車子狂飆又永遠不會停街道面前，看著沙塵滾滾的開羅，我整個人很空蕩，很累。 我知道埃及仍然有太多美好的地方，只是我不幸，在頭三天就整個人破碎了。 希望以後有更強大的心， 再去面對這個城市。 我12歲的夢想，終於到達，但竟然這樣就離開。 沒料到夢想在現實中，存在這樣的差距； 也許，這就是上天要我學習的課題吧。 現在，我仍然感激埃及給我的一切， 我會成為一個更勇敢的旅行者， 再挑戰你，再見。 #2019年11月27日 #第80日 #唱遊記 #埃及 #雅典 #土耳其
View this post on Instagram

我真的不敢相信我遇到這種事。 11月26日，埃及時間凌晨4點40分，去雅典；11月27日，雅典時間早上7點45分，去土耳其；現在是土耳其早上的10點25分。 是我懦弱，昨晚感覺真的沒法再面對開羅，只是在埃及逗留3日，瘋狂的，臨時買的機票離開。 回想第一天到達開羅，感覺良好，還覺得有幸遇到一位當地人老師，他很友善講解很多關於埃及的事給我聽，第二天，他約我，帶我去吉薩金字塔，感覺不錯，他人很友善。 第二天我看完金字塔之後，他説他做義工常探訪的一位獨居婆婆就居住附近，她人很好，想帶我去；在這兩日的相處，我並沒有覺得他是壞人，所以我答應了。 到達婆婆家，一切很正常，她很高興我去探訪，為我們準備茶，一切如常。三人聊天中，我聊到我之前在印度扭傷了腳，到現在還沒有痊癒；那位老師說他懂得治理，想幫我，我婉拒不好意思，他卻很堅持，而婆婆又在，她很熱心為我準備熱水盤，我想應該沒大問題吧，所以就答應讓他治理，而這一切也沒有異樣。 之後婆婆走到房間睡覺，剩我們兩人在客廳，他說看見我經常按自己的肩膊，又說可以幫我治理，叫我轉身，我當時沒有介心地照做，怎料...他突然拿起我的衣服！我非常受驚嚇，本能反應的抗拒動作，他說不要怕，他只是想幫我，而我真的很愚蠢，竟然相信他只是想幫我，但之後可怕的是，他竟瞬間把我的胸圍扣除下，再突然把我抱起，讓我的身體觸碰到他私處，三次；我很驚恐，整個過程我一直處於嚇呆了的狀態，而這十分鐘他重複地撫摸我的背，我竟沒辦法動，原來那種害怕，是真的會讓人沒辦法發聲；心裏有種種的驚栗畫面，我怕他是個變態殺人犯，或要拿我的腎。 幸好之後我順利而冷靜地離開，坐上回hostel的的士，但整個人沒有了靈魂... 整頓之後回想，我真的很生氣為什麼我沒有辦法說“不”。 我就是那個相信世界到總是好人， 又懦弱得不懂保護自己的蠢材。 然而第三天醒來，覺得自己還可以繼續努力堅持；就在博物館門口，只想和另外一位女生拼在一起請一個導遊，免得用太多金錢，但竟然有十幾位壯漢圍著我們，瘋狂說不能這樣，逼我們分開，好可怕；再走到尼羅河邊想坐帆船，卻斷遇到詐財的人硬要拉我到他的店，將我的名字寫在他的畫上，然後要我付款，我不給，他還很不禮貌地對待我。 呆滯在河邊，面對這一切，站在車子狂飆又永遠不會停街道面前，看著沙塵滾滾的開羅，我整個人很空蕩，很累。 我知道埃及仍然有太多美好的地方，只是我不幸，在頭三天就整個人破碎了。 希望以後有更強大的心， 再去面對這個城市。 我12歲的夢想，終於到達，但竟然這樣就離開。 沒料到夢想在現實中，存在這樣的差距； 也許，這就是上天要我學習的課題吧。 現在，我仍然感激埃及給我的一切， 我會成為一個更勇敢的旅行者， 再挑戰你，再見。 #2019年11月27日 #第80日 #唱遊記 #埃及 #雅典 #土耳其

A post shared by 陳慧敏☺️慧敏哥Vivian (@chan_wai_man) on

When the old woman went to her bedroom to sleep, he got bolder, saying that he often saw Chan massaging her shoulders.

"He asked me to turn around and suddenly he pulled my shirt up," Chan recalled, adding that he told her not to be frightened since he was only helping her.

But he then proceeded to rub his body against hers.

 
 
 

Chan was too stunned to react, writing that she feared that she was dealing with a mentally unstable person and that she did not want to provoke him.

Fortunately, he did not go further and Chan was able to leave, taking a taxi back to her hostel.

But, during the ride, she was upset and angry that she had not been brave enough to "say no" and defend herself.

Chan, who also revealed that some men had purposely bumped into her in India, said she did not file a police report but wants to relate the incidents to warn others to be careful when travelling.

According to the On.cc portal, her manager said Chan is expected to return to Hong Kong only in the middle of this month.

But the singer wants to assure her fans that she will be extra-careful now.

感謝各位朋友的關心， 讓大家擔心，我心感抱歉🙏 請放心「我沒有被性侵。」 但確實是有遇到被非禮的事，現在人已離開埃及在土耳其，非常安全，在繼續我的100天旅程。 我今次的不幸遭遇，我最難過的是我相信了一位只認識2天的朋友，而他欺騙了我的信任，我也沒有保護好自己；我不希望有同類型的事在其他女性旅客身上發生，希望大家以此為鑒。 事情開始是這樣的。回想與這一位認識2天的老師相遇，是因爲我迷路，他主動帶我，本來我想走開的，怕他無故要錢，但他跟我説他不是tour guide，不是要收費的，最後順利帶我去到目的地門口，我很感謝他，因而認識；但由於我錯過了一個最好的參觀時間，他建議我去第二個地方，正好我沒有計劃，所以就跟他前去，他一路介紹了一些埃及的旅行地點和當地文化給我認識，他說由於他在假期中，所以有時間帶我遊覧，我沒有介心地就路著他在市內的街道行走，一切正常。 傍晚我準備回hostel，他說明天他也有空，可以帶我坐地鐵去吉薩金字塔，由於整天我也沒有覺得有異樣，他也很友善，所以我就答應了，但我有叫他把電話留給我，若果有變動可以方便聯絡，「他拒絕」，說約好時間地點等，這是第一個奇怪的點，但當時我不以為然。 而第二個奇怪的點是，「他拒絕合照。」 在我和婆婆合照的時候，我有說一起拍，但他拒絕，之後他和婆婆一起幫我處理扭傷的腳，我單純地覺得他是好人，而且有婆婆在屋內，我才沒有這麼大戒心，但之後可怕的經過，我就不再作多講了。 關於如何離開，我並沒有荒亡逃跑的。因為在那個密室中，我內心雖然惶恐，但一直在想如何冷靜應對，當他動作停止，然而說：“不要太緊張”時，我立刻把所有衣服穿好，走到婆婆房間；她醒了，我說太晚了我要先走，我和婆婆擁抱，禮貌地說再見然後離開，再走出村落，深呼吸，找的士回hostel。 這事件的發生確實崩壞了我的埃及之旅，但我並沒有因此而對這個國家有極大負面想法，也不覺得一個人在埃及旅行是一件不可能的事，因為每個國家都有好人和壞人，今次只是我太愚蠢和不幸，但和我到訪過的中東國家（如巴基斯坦、印度、伊朗）相比，的確在這非洲國家埃及的男士給我的感覺最強勢，會遇到毛手毛腳的人機率較大。 作為一個旅行者，任何事情都有可能在旅途發生，學識保護自己，學識面對，學習成長，也是生命的意義，而幸運的是我在旅遊84天的時間，90%的時間都非常美好和遇到無數好人的。在此祝福所有在埃及的旅行平安，看見美好，我會好好照顧自己的，感謝大家的愛。 🙏🙇🏻‍♀️ （懇求認識我父母的朋友，請不要告知他們，感激不盡。）
View this post on Instagram

感謝各位朋友的關心， 讓大家擔心，我心感抱歉🙏 請放心「我沒有被性侵。」 但確實是有遇到被非禮的事，現在人已離開埃及在土耳其，非常安全，在繼續我的100天旅程。 我今次的不幸遭遇，我最難過的是我相信了一位只認識2天的朋友，而他欺騙了我的信任，我也沒有保護好自己；我不希望有同類型的事在其他女性旅客身上發生，希望大家以此為鑒。 事情開始是這樣的。回想與這一位認識2天的老師相遇，是因爲我迷路，他主動帶我，本來我想走開的，怕他無故要錢，但他跟我説他不是tour guide，不是要收費的，最後順利帶我去到目的地門口，我很感謝他，因而認識；但由於我錯過了一個最好的參觀時間，他建議我去第二個地方，正好我沒有計劃，所以就跟他前去，他一路介紹了一些埃及的旅行地點和當地文化給我認識，他說由於他在假期中，所以有時間帶我遊覧，我沒有介心地就路著他在市內的街道行走，一切正常。 傍晚我準備回hostel，他說明天他也有空，可以帶我坐地鐵去吉薩金字塔，由於整天我也沒有覺得有異樣，他也很友善，所以我就答應了，但我有叫他把電話留給我，若果有變動可以方便聯絡，「他拒絕」，說約好時間地點等，這是第一個奇怪的點，但當時我不以為然。 而第二個奇怪的點是，「他拒絕合照。」 在我和婆婆合照的時候，我有說一起拍，但他拒絕，之後他和婆婆一起幫我處理扭傷的腳，我單純地覺得他是好人，而且有婆婆在屋內，我才沒有這麼大戒心，但之後可怕的經過，我就不再作多講了。 關於如何離開，我並沒有荒亡逃跑的。因為在那個密室中，我內心雖然惶恐，但一直在想如何冷靜應對，當他動作停止，然而說：“不要太緊張”時，我立刻把所有衣服穿好，走到婆婆房間；她醒了，我說太晚了我要先走，我和婆婆擁抱，禮貌地說再見然後離開，再走出村落，深呼吸，找的士回hostel。 這事件的發生確實崩壞了我的埃及之旅，但我並沒有因此而對這個國家有極大負面想法，也不覺得一個人在埃及旅行是一件不可能的事，因為每個國家都有好人和壞人，今次只是我太愚蠢和不幸，但和我到訪過的中東國家（如巴基斯坦、印度、伊朗）相比，的確在這非洲國家埃及的男士給我的感覺最強勢，會遇到毛手毛腳的人機率較大。 作為一個旅行者，任何事情都有可能在旅途發生，學識保護自己，學識面對，學習成長，也是生命的意義，而幸運的是我在旅遊84天的時間，90%的時間都非常美好和遇到無數好人的。在此祝福所有在埃及的旅行平安，看見美好，我會好好照顧自己的，感謝大家的愛。 🙏🙇🏻‍♀️ （懇求認識我父母的朋友，請不要告知他們，感激不盡。）

A post shared by 陳慧敏☺️慧敏哥Vivian (@chan_wai_man) on

Topics: 

Branded Content